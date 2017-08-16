Dr. Sandra Crowder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crowder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Crowder, MD
Overview of Dr. Sandra Crowder, MD
Dr. Sandra Crowder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Crowder's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center9961 Sierra Ave, Fontana, CA 92335 Directions (909) 427-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I have never met a more professional and knowledgeable doctor. She delivered my daughter with an emergency c-section 17 years ago. My daughter was only 26 weeks, 1lb, 13 oz. She is calm and reassuring, which makes you calm as a patient. Then, in 2015, she performed my complex hysterectomy. She called and checked on me for the first 3 days to make sure I was OK. I thank God for bring this doctor into my life at both of these Life Changing events.
About Dr. Sandra Crowder, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1346392719
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital
- IU Health Ball Memorial
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
