Dr. Sandra Crowley-Le, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crowley-Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Crowley-Le, DDS
Overview
Dr. Sandra Crowley-Le, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Northborough, MA. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Crowley-Le works at
Locations
-
1
Northborough Dental Associates1 E Main St, Northborough, MA 01532 Directions (508) 761-1992
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crowley-Le?
I was petrified of dentists all my life. Dr. Crowley-Le and her staff made me feel so comfortable from day one. I was referred to her by an old boss/friend who told me she would be a good fit for me. Always pleasant and a happy atmosphere!
About Dr. Sandra Crowley-Le, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1568596849
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crowley-Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crowley-Le accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Crowley-Le using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Crowley-Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crowley-Le works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowley-Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowley-Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowley-Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowley-Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.