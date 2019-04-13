Overview of Dr. Sandra Dellaportas, MD

Dr. Sandra Dellaportas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Marymount Hospital and Medina Hospital.



Dr. Dellaportas works at Independence Family Health Center in Independence, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.