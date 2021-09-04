Dr. Sandra Dempsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dempsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Dempsey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
Imperial Health LLP1727 Imperial Blvd Bldg 2, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 310-3670
Scholl Foot & Ankle / Primary Care3471 Green Bay Rd, North Chicago, IL 60064 Directions (847) 473-4357
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
- West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
So, usually when you go to the doctor’s office and they order in bloodwork, a nurse usually calls with the results. I switched my endocrinologist this past March, and I’m sooooo glad I did! Dr. Sandra Dempsey is by far the best doctor I’ve ever seen! Everytime I have had an appointment, she has called me with lab results, and strives for me to feel my best. Just a few minutes ago, she called me with my lab results on a Saturday when their office is closed! If you ever need an endocrinologist, she is the best! Totally worth the two hour drive!!!!!!!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1124124870
- University Il College Of Med
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Dempsey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dempsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dempsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dempsey has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dempsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dempsey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dempsey.
