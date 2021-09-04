Overview of Dr. Sandra Dempsey, MD

Dr. Sandra Dempsey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.



Dr. Dempsey works at Imperial Health LLP in Lake Charles, LA with other offices in North Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.