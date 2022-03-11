See All Dermatologists in Green Valley, AZ
Dermatology
Dr. Sandra Leyo Dupont, MD is a Dermatologist in Green Valley, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine.

Dr. Leyo Dupont works at Oasis Dermatology: Jason DuPont in Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Oasis Dermatology, PC
    1055 N La Canada Dr Ste 101, Green Valley, AZ 85614 (520) 575-0800
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
  View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Bowenoid Papulosis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erysipelas
Excessive Sweating
Genital Herpes
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigoid
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    Medicare
    ODS Health Plan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 11, 2022
    My husband and I saw Dr. Dupont for routine skin care. We were both very pleased. She is very knowledgeable and caring. Her office is efficiently run. Her assistant is also very nice and helpful I highly recommend to others in the Green Valley area.
    Edith — Mar 11, 2022
    About Dr. Sandra Leyo Dupont, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1558330365
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Dermatology- University of Arizona
    Residency
    Internship
    Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Phoenix, Arizona
    Internship
    Medical Education
    University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    University of Virginia
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandra Leyo Dupont, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leyo Dupont is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Leyo Dupont has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leyo Dupont has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Leyo Dupont works at Oasis Dermatology: Jason DuPont in Green Valley, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Leyo Dupont's profile.

    Dr. Leyo Dupont has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leyo Dupont on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Leyo Dupont. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leyo Dupont.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leyo Dupont, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leyo Dupont appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

