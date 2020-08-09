Overview of Dr. Sandra Eisele, MD

Dr. Sandra Eisele, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Eisele works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.