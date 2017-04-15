Overview

Dr. Sandra El-Hachem, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. El-Hachem works at Allegheny Center For Digestive Health in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diarrhea and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.