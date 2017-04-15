Dr. Sandra El-Hachem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Hachem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra El-Hachem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandra El-Hachem, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Dr. El-Hachem works at
Locations
-
1
Allegheny Center-Digestive Health1307 Federal St Ste B100, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. El-Hachem is very kind & knowledgable, she takes the time to know you and what is going on, you don't feel like you are just another patient for her. I traveled 2 hours out of state to see her and was actually sad when I no longer had to go to her, as she had fixed my issues.
About Dr. Sandra El-Hachem, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1851583108
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Hachem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Hachem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Hachem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Hachem works at
Dr. El-Hachem has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diarrhea and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Hachem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Hachem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Hachem.
