Dr. Elder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandra Elder, MD
Dr. Sandra Elder, MD is a Dermatologist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Aesthetic Dermatology, L.L.C.771 Route 70 E Ste D150, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 596-3393
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr Elder is simply the best! Her work is impeccable. She’s a kind, compassionate professional that really cares about her patients and her all female staff is just as amazing as she is! Dr Elder makes aging painless and empowers women with the confidence of looking and feeling our best. I can’t say enough about how thrilled I am with the results. I refer to my appointments as my Benjamin Button experience because she’s reversed the many years I lost to PTSD.
About Dr. Sandra Elder, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University
- St Lukes Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Elder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elder has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Elder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elder.
