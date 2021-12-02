Overview of Dr. Sandra Ellis, MD

Dr. Sandra Ellis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Ellis works at TGMG Brandon in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.