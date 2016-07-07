Overview of Dr. Sandra Esquivel, MD

Dr. Sandra Esquivel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Knapp Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Esquivel works at South Texas Health System Clinics in Edinburg, TX with other offices in Weslaco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Puncture Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.