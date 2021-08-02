Overview of Dr. Sandra Everett, MD

Dr. Sandra Everett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



Dr. Everett works at Ross Eye Institute in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.