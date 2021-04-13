Overview

Dr. Sandra Fahmy, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Fahmy works at Bay Family Medicine in Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.