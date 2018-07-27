Dr. Felder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandra Felder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sandra Felder, MD
Dr. Sandra Felder, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milford, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center, CHA Cambridge Hospital and Milford Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Felder's Office Locations
Quest Diagnostics Massachusetts LLC176 West St, Milford, MA 01757 Directions (508) 529-7000
Pathways To Wellness Inc.1601 Washington St Fl 3, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 425-2060
Riverside Community Care206 Milford St, Upton, MA 01568 Directions (508) 529-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Medical Center
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
- Milford Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Felder for 9-10 months. I've had previous psychiatrists, but none as caring, competent, committed, and encouraging as Dr. Felder.
About Dr. Sandra Felder, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1164583548
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Psychiatry
Dr. Felder accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felder has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Felder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felder.
