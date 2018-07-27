Overview of Dr. Sandra Felder, MD

Dr. Sandra Felder, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milford, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center, CHA Cambridge Hospital and Milford Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Felder works at Quest Diagnostics Massachusetts LLC in Milford, MA with other offices in Boston, MA and Upton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.