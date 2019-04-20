See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Sandra Foo, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sandra Foo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Foo works at NYU Ambulatory Care West Side in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Ambulatory Care West Side
    355 W 52nd St Fl 3, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 754-2000
  2. 2
    Nyu Center for Women's Health
    207 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 754-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Hair Loss
Thyroid Goiter
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 20, 2019
    Dr. Foo is very thorough and takes the time to ask questions regarding all aspects of your health. She genuinely cares about her patients and will go the extra mile to ensure any health issues are properly diagnosed and treated. She is the best Dr. I have had the pleasure of working with.
    — Apr 20, 2019
    About Dr. Sandra Foo, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1891788808
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Lukes Roosevelt Hosp
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandra Foo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Foo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foo works at NYU Ambulatory Care West Side in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Foo’s profile.

    Dr. Foo has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Foo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

