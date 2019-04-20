Overview

Dr. Sandra Foo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Foo works at NYU Ambulatory Care West Side in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.