Dr. Sandra Fowler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sandra Fowler, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Med Center
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
