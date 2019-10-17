Dr. Sandra Franco, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Franco, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sandra Franco, DPM
Dr. Sandra Franco, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miramar, FL.
Dr. Franco works at
Dr. Franco's Office Locations
Franco & Co.2407 Main St, Miramar, FL 33025 Directions (954) 436-7400
Interad Radiology Associates LLC3801 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33137 Directions (305) 576-1234
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Toenail pain and fungus
About Dr. Sandra Franco, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franco works at
Dr. Franco has seen patients for Diabetic Foot Exam, Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Franco. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franco.
