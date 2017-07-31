See All Podiatric Surgeons in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Sandra Garcia-Ortiz, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sandra Garcia-Ortiz, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Garcia-Ortiz works at Sandra Garcia-Ortiz DPM PA, Hialeah, FL in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Sandra Garcia-Ortiz DPM PA, Hialeah, FL
    250 W 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 826-1365
    Dr. Sandra Garcia-Ortiz
    401 Coral Way Ste 309, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 529-1971

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
  • South Miami Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Callosities, Hereditary Painful Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Turf Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Turf Toe
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sandra Garcia-Ortiz, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1093038150
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Undergraduate School
    • SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandra Garcia-Ortiz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia-Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garcia-Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia-Ortiz has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia-Ortiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia-Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia-Ortiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia-Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia-Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

