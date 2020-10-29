Overview of Dr. Sandra Garred, MD

Dr. Sandra Garred, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Garred works at Peterson Health in Kerrville, TX with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Mesa, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.