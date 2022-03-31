Dr. Gibney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandra Gibney, MD
Overview of Dr. Sandra Gibney, MD
Dr. Sandra Gibney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.
Dr. Gibney's Office Locations
St Francis Family Practice701 N Clayton St Fl Msb, Wilmington, DE 19805 Directions (302) 421-4333
Newark Emergency Partners LLC324 E Main St, Newark, DE 19711 Directions (302) 738-4300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I arrived at the Newark Emergency office an emotional mess, having suffered an injury that was very traumatizing. Dr. Gibney came in like an absolute angel and started soothing me and reassuring me straight away. She took time to ask questions and check in on my emotional well-being. She listened to my story and shared her life experiences as well. I could not have asked for a kinder, gentler person to take care of me that night and I will be forever grateful to her. A thank you will never be enough but it's at least a start, so, Dr. Gibney, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart."
About Dr. Sandra Gibney, MD
- English
- 1134179039
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
