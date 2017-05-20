Dr. Sandra Giron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Giron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sandra Giron, MD
Dr. Sandra Giron, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Giron's Office Locations
OB/GYN Associates of North Jersey7400 Bergenline Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 730-5659
Humg Obgyn North Jersey30 Hudson St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 472-5971
Humg Obgyn North Jersey20 Prospect Ave Ste 805, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 472-5589
Humg Obgyn North Jersey1005 Clifton 2 Fl Ave Ste 205, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 384-1573
Humg Obgyn Hoboken Jersey1499 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 470-5758
Humg Obgyn North Jersey1005 Clifton 2 Fl Ave Ste 205, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (862) 238-8100
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - OB/GYN30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 472-0910MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
this OBGYN is very professional. The doctors are amazing , I had good experiences, and I am so happy to have my 3rd baby w/ them. I recommended all the doctors and their staff.
About Dr. Sandra Giron, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568430189
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Downtown Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giron has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Giron speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Giron. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giron.
