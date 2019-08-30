Dr. Sandra Gold, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Gold, DPM
Dr. Sandra Gold, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Gold's Office Locations
Footcare PA4333 N Josey Ln Ste 206, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 939-1757
Footcare P.A.5940 W Parker Rd Ste 202, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 781-1970
Medical City Frisco5500 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 202-8875
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is skilled and extremely knowledgeable.
About Dr. Sandra Gold, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gold has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.