Dr. Sandra Golden, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Golden works at Orion Family Physicians in Lake Orion, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.