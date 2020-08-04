Overview

Dr. Sandra Gutierrez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine.



Dr. Gutierrez works at Sandra Gutierrez, MD in Orchard Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.