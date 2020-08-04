Dr. Sandra Gutierrez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Gutierrez, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Gutierrez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine.
Locations
Sandra Gutierrez , MD3775 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 508-0575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I trust this doctor with pain management. She's thoughtful and takes time and listens to your concerns. I hope she opens an office soon.
About Dr. Sandra Gutierrez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912908187
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutierrez accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gutierrez speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
