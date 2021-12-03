Dr. Sandra Hadjinian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadjinian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Hadjinian, MD
Overview of Dr. Sandra Hadjinian, MD
Dr. Sandra Hadjinian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cascade Valley Hospital, Island Hospital, Peacehealth Peace Island Medical Center, Skagit Valley Hospital and Whidbeyhealth Medical Center.
Dr. Hadjinian's Office Locations
-
1
Skagit Regional Clinics - Mount Vernon1400 E Kincaid St, Mount Vernon, WA 98274 Directions (360) 428-2550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cascade Valley Hospital
- Island Hospital
- Peacehealth Peace Island Medical Center
- Skagit Valley Hospital
- Whidbeyhealth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- ODS Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hadjinian is very courteous and personable. She shows real interest in her patients and listens carefully. Very good at explaining the prescribed medications and what they do. She really enjoys being a urologist. Although she is leaving Skagit Regional, we will be following her to wherever she goes. Highly recommended (and appreciated). There are few doctors of this high quality
About Dr. Sandra Hadjinian, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1003937947
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Urology
