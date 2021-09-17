Overview of Dr. Sandra Hegarty, MD

Dr. Sandra Hegarty, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.



Dr. Hegarty works at Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida Inc. in Punta Gorda, FL with other offices in Bonita Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.