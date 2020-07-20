Dr. Sandra Herrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Herrera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandra Herrera, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Herrera works at
Locations
Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine - Renfert Way12200 Renfert Way Ste G-3, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5235Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVE Dr Herrera. She is so sweet and so professional! She was my doctor for most of my pregnancy, and saw me weekly because first I had extra amniotic fluid, then my baby was big so they watched me and baby closely. She is very patient and takes time to listen to any questions/concerns you may have. I wished she had delivered my baby also. The experience with Dr Herrera has been one of the best I have had with any medical provider. Also the experience at he office and with the rest of the staff is wonderful. My toddler loved coming with me to every appointment, because they always candy at the reception and the girls are very nice and friendly, lol. I 100% recommend Dr Herrera and the rest of the staff at Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine.
About Dr. Sandra Herrera, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1902124001
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston School of Medicine
Dr. Herrera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrera works at
Dr. Herrera has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herrera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herrera speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrera.
