Dr. Sandra Hollander, MD
Dr. Sandra Hollander, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dublin, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital.
Cancer Care of Dublin207 Fairview Park Dr Ste A, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 291-3184
- Fairview Park Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Hollander has been treating me for 3 yrs. She has a wonderful bedside manner and listen to everything you have to talk about. She has made me feel more comfortable with my treatments
- Hematology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
