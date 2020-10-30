Overview of Dr. Sandra Iannotti, MD

Dr. Sandra Iannotti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Iannotti works at Northshore Ortho Sgy/Sports Med in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.