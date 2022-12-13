Dr. Sandra Jara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Jara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandra Jara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naples, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of S Fl
Dr. Jara works at
Locations
1
Gastroenterology Group of Naples PA1064 Goodlette-Frank Rd N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 649-1186
2
Central Florida Surgical Specialists2400 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 200, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 303-5600
3
Gulfshore Endoscopy Center1084 Goodlette-Frank Rd N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 435-9330
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jara Is very knowledgeable, kind compassionate. She’s everything that I would want in a doctor. I absolutely love her. I’m so blessed to have her as my doctor.
About Dr. Sandra Jara, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1003905605
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Fl
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jara works at
Dr. Jara has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jara speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Jara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.