Dr. Sandra Kaplan, MD
Dr. Sandra Kaplan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Consultants in Pain Management PC2000 Stein Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 648-8480
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Absolutely adore her. So kind and comforting. Would highly recommend
About Dr. Sandra Kaplan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1205019940
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.