Dr. Sandra Krizmanich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sandra Krizmanich, MD
Dr. Sandra Krizmanich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Dr. Krizmanich works at
Dr. Krizmanich's Office Locations
-
1
Associated Surgeons and Physicians LLC2518 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 432-4400
-
2
Women's Health Advantage7635 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Krizmanich is a wonderful dr. I never feel rushed and she takes all the time you need to explain things. She is very kind and I am blessed to have her as a dr.
About Dr. Sandra Krizmanich, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1609047026
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Notre Dame
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krizmanich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krizmanich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Krizmanich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Krizmanich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krizmanich.
