Dr. Sandra Kuniyoshi, MD
Overview of Dr. Sandra Kuniyoshi, MD
Dr. Sandra Kuniyoshi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Dr. Kuniyoshi works at
Dr. Kuniyoshi's Office Locations
Kevin Warren1520 S Dobson Rd Ste 203, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 412-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kuniyoshi is awesome.
About Dr. Sandra Kuniyoshi, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1265590855
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
