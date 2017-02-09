Dr. Sandra Kwak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Kwak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandra Kwak, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Kwak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sandra S Kwak MD520 Superior Ave Ste 310, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 650-0616
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwak?
Dr. Kwak is great. She has been treating me for Thyroid Cancer. Her guidance has been thoughtful, constructive, and put me at ease. Her confidence made me feel very good about my treatment. She is very organized and gives you the tools to keep your treatment organized as well. Very good experience in a difficult time.
About Dr. Sandra Kwak, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1316011364
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwak works at
Dr. Kwak has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.