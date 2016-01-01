Dr. Sandra Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Lee, MD
Dr. Sandra Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Los Angeles Ambulatory Clinic351 E Temple St, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Directions (213) 253-2677
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.