Dr. Sandra Lee, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sandra Lee, MD

Dr. Sandra Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Lee works at Los Angeles Ambulatory Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Los Angeles Ambulatory Clinic
    351 E Temple St, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 253-2677

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Constipation
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Throat Pain
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Sandra Lee, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sandra Lee, MD?
  Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lee to family and friends

Dr. Lee's Office & Staff

  Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  Staff friendliness and courteousness
  Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Lee

  Level of trust in provider's decisions
  How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  How well provider listens and answers questions
  Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

About Dr. Sandra Lee, MD

Specialties
  Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  43 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  1457379786
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sandra Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lee works at Los Angeles Ambulatory Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

