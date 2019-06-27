Overview

Dr. Sandra Lerner, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Lerner works at Living Well Primary Care in Farmington Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.