Overview of Dr. Sandra Lombardo, MD

Dr. Sandra Lombardo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Lombardo works at Western Connecticut Medical Group in New Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Anemia and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.