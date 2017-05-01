Overview of Dr. Sandra Lopez, MD

Dr. Sandra Lopez, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe Escuela De Med, Cayey and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center and Las Palmas Medical Center.



Dr. Lopez works at Las Palmas Del Sol OB/GYN in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.