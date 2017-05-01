Dr. Sandra Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sandra Lopez, MD
Dr. Sandra Lopez, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe Escuela De Med, Cayey and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center and Las Palmas Medical Center.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
-
1
Las Palmas Del Sol OB/GYN10640 Gateway Blvd N Ste B, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 283-3965
-
2
Christine Brandl MD PA1700 N Oregon St Ste 570, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 283-3965
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I want to say thank you for your excellent communication, and my operation, it went smooth and I am glad it was done by Dr. Sandra Lopez, she helped the surgery be painless and she did an excellent job on it. Thank you.
About Dr. Sandra Lopez, MD
- Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso
- Universidad Central del Caribe Escuela De Med, Cayey
