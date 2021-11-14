Dr. Sandra Nelson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Nelson, DDS
Dr. Sandra Nelson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Inver Grove Heights, MN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Doctor Of Dental Surgery (1993) University Of Minnesota School Of Dentistry, Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Metro Dentalcare: Inver Grove Heights9042 Cahill Ave, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076 Directions (651) 760-7905
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medica
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
Although they apologized for the longer wait to see the dentist, I was lying down the whole time and it was uncomfortable. Except for this the visit was great.
- Dentistry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Doctor Of Dental Surgery (1993) University Of Minnesota School Of Dentistry, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
317 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
