Dr. Sandra Nieto, MD

Family Medicine
4.0 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sandra Nieto, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Nieto works at Tandi Medical Center PA in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tandi Medical Center PA
    10607 Liberty Fld Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 999-5586

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer Screening
Diabetes Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Breast Cancer Screening
Diabetes Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis

Breast Cancer Screening
Diabetes Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Abdominal Pain
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cellulitis
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diarrhea
Disability Evaluation
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Excessive Sweating
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Headache
Health Screening
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
High Cholesterol
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
Insomnia
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Pap Smear
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Strep Test
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Screening
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 30, 2017
    We needed to change primary care doctors to one that was closer. I had seen my previous one for 15 years. Dr Nieto is a great diagnostician, listens, and asks the right questions. It's nice not to have to Google symptoms and suggest a diagnosis. She's friendl and professional and so is her staff
    Jan 30, 2017
    About Dr. Sandra Nieto, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467580191
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • McAllen Fam Prac Pgm
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandra Nieto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nieto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nieto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nieto works at Tandi Medical Center PA in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nieto’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nieto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nieto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nieto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nieto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

