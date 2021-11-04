Overview of Dr. Sandra Noriega, MD

Dr. Sandra Noriega, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Noriega works at Coastal Bend Womens Center in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Gonorrhea Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.