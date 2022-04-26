Dr. Sandra Rappe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rappe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Rappe, MD
Overview of Dr. Sandra Rappe, MD
Dr. Sandra Rappe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Rappe's Office Locations
-
1
Womencare Obstetrics and Gynecology2729 Blair Mill Rd Ste C, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
-
2
Womencare Obstetrics and Gynecology1245 Highland Ave Ste 505, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rappe is a great OBGYN doctor. She is very professional and great listener.
About Dr. Sandra Rappe, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1548253362
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rappe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rappe accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rappe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rappe has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rappe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
366 patients have reviewed Dr. Rappe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rappe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rappe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rappe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.