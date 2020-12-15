See All Pain Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Sandra Rojas, MD

Pain Medicine
3.6 (23)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sandra Rojas, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. Rojas works at Neurosurgery & Spine Consultants in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurosurgery & Spine Consultants
    4611 Centerview, San Antonio, TX 78228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 255-8935
    555 E Basse Rd Ste 117, San Antonio, TX 78209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 805-9800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 15, 2020
    1 visit via zoom / doc see.me. One in person visit as a follow up to virtual. 3 pain management visits. 2 for injections one for radio frequency ablation yesterday 12/14/2020. Do your homework folks. With YouTube and search engines plus what office scheduling advises you should be informed and have everything in order well in advance. Doctors are very busy people. Have your insurance, EOB, history, current meds and a list of questions. Instead of playing video games or watching stupid Netflix do your part. I have found Dr Rojas very kind and caring. During our first virtual meeting she had obviously done her homework and knew who I was personally and medically. Dr Rojas understands what you are going thru and guides you every step. During procedures she advises overall what she will do at the beginning and at each step gives you a clear “warning” what is about to happen. So glad I found her as I was concerned about my future
    Robert E Richter, P.E. — Dec 15, 2020
    About Dr. Sandra Rojas, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1811199623
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
• Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandra Rojas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rojas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rojas works at Neurosurgery & Spine Consultants in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rojas’s profile.

    Dr. Rojas has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rojas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rojas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rojas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.