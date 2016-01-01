Overview of Dr. Sandra Ruby, MD

Dr. Sandra Ruby, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Ruby works at Brain Spine Institute Neuroscience Westminster in Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.