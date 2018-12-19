Overview of Dr. Sandra Rygg, MD

Dr. Sandra Rygg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.