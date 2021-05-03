Overview of Dr. Sandra Sanchez, DO

Dr. Sandra Sanchez, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Sanchez works at Sandra Sanchez, DO, FACOS General & Breast Surgery in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.