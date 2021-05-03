Dr. Sandra Sanchez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Sanchez, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sandra Sanchez, DO
Dr. Sandra Sanchez, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Dr. Sanchez's Office Locations
Sandra Sanchez, DO, FACOS - General & Breast Surgery10335 N Military Trl Ste C, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 296-2556
Sandra P Sanchez, D.O1309 N Flagler Dr Ste 1027, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 296-2556
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Guardian
- Health Care District of Palm Beach County
- Health Net
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Care Partners
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sanus Health
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sanchez explained my condition very clearly, did my surgery very skillfully, and sent me for further treatments to the best doctors in my area. Her office is well organized, clean and everybody cares for the patient very friendly and professionally. Best Doctor!
About Dr. Sandra Sanchez, DO
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740287846
Education & Certifications
- Ingham Regional Medical Center - Greenlawn
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Surgery
