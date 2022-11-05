Overview

Dr. Sandra Sattin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.



Dr. Sattin works at MDVIP - Ellicott City, Maryland in Ellicott City, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.