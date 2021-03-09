Dr. Sandra Schnall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Schnall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sandra Schnall, MD
Dr. Sandra Schnall, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Schnall works at
Dr. Schnall's Office Locations
-
1
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 440, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-4511
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schnall?
She has been my lifesaver. Always enjoyed my Doctors visits with her.
About Dr. Sandra Schnall, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1598780728
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schnall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schnall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schnall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schnall works at
Dr. Schnall has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schnall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schnall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schnall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.