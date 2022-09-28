Dr. Sandra Schuldheisz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuldheisz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Schuldheisz, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Schuldheisz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Russell County Hospital, Saint Joseph London and Wayne County Hospital.
Locations
Lung and Sleep Disorder Institute Pllc46 Turpen Ct Ste B, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 679-0179
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
- Russell County Hospital
- Saint Joseph London
- Wayne County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Sandy and NP Mandy. they are taking very good care of me. Office& staff are very helpful , nice and understanding. I just love them . they are always there for me.
About Dr. Sandra Schuldheisz, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1194798934
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Mi St U-Borgess-Bronson Hosps
- Borgess-Bronson Hosps
- UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI
- Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuldheisz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuldheisz has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuldheisz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuldheisz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuldheisz.
