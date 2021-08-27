Overview of Dr. Sandra Schultz, MD

Dr. Sandra Schultz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cleveland and Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schultz works at Carolina's Breast & General Surgery Center in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.