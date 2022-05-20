Dr. Sandra Seneshen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seneshen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Seneshen, MD
Overview of Dr. Sandra Seneshen, MD
Dr. Sandra Seneshen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health.
Dr. Seneshen works at
Dr. Seneshen's Office Locations
-
1
Surgical Associates Southern Indiana Psc301 Gordon Gutmann Blvd Ste 401, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 282-0637
-
2
Clark Memorial Hospital1220 Missouri Ave, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 282-6631
-
3
Arthur R Boerner MD Psc1461 N Gardner St, Scottsburg, IN 47170 Directions (812) 752-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seneshen?
She saw me on very short notice & even worked me into her very busy surgery schedule that same night, I had an abscess that needed drained, she was great & I very much appreciated every thing she did to help me
About Dr. Sandra Seneshen, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1396730669
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seneshen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seneshen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seneshen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seneshen works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Seneshen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seneshen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seneshen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seneshen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.